Rigby FFA chapter places first in Idaho

The Rigby High School Future Farmers of America chapter received the highest rank of Idaho FFA chapters that can advance to nationals March 13.
Representatives from across the state of Idaho met in Meridian to review FFA award applications for National Chapter recognition, proficiency awards and State Stars in the categories of Start Farmer, Star in Agri-Placement, Star in Agri-Business, and Star in Agri-Science.
The National Chapter Award Program recognizes FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. Idaho is able to select 10% of the chapters to send on for national consideration. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards (NQCS) and a Program of Activities (POA) that emphasize growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
A few activities highlighted in the application include the fourth annual Weld-Off, the Chapter Service Project, the third grade Ag Day, FFA Play Day and the Rigby Stampede Days, where after being selected as the Grand Marshall for the 80th Rigby Stampede Days, FFA members worked with the Stampede committee members to provide service.
Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers. Proficiency awards are recognized at local, state and national levels providing recognition to members that are exploring and becoming established in agricultural career pathways.
State champions from the Rigby FFA Chapter are as follows: JD Wilde, Aspen Lees, Dylan Rounds, Landon Smith, Luke Smith, Logan Thornley, Brigham Nelson, Hunter Sessions, Gary Rangel and Alyssa Harris.
Rigby FFA had the following 17 members earn the State FFA Degree, which requires members to qualify by keeping accurate supervised agriculture experience records for over two years, demonstrate leadership, maintain good grades and be involved in community service,The recipients include: Lindzy Christensen, Grace Duckett, Becka Finn, Rainey Gallup, Jaysen Gessel, Darcy Godfrey, Porter Hogge, Whitney McNeill, Tad Nelson, Gary Rangel, Hunter Sessions, Landon Smith, Luke Smith, Brayden Thomas, Logan Thornley, Madison Weiers and Ben Wells.
Two of Rigby’s state degree recipients were recognized by the North Upper Snake River FFA District as stars to compete at the state level. The Idaho FFA Association recognizes members who rise to the top with the State Star Awards. These members have mastered skills in production, finance, and management.
Receiving recognition as the FFA district Star in Agri-Placement was Luke Smith. He is the son of Bryan and Julie Smith of Rigby. Luke has been involved in his family’s beef production business from childhood. Elk Meadows Ranch is headquartered in Rigby and stretches into Lima, Montana – on this operation Luke is involved in all aspects of cattle production.
Tad Nelson earned recognition as the FFA district Star in Agri-Business. He is the son of Keith and Karie Nelson of Menan. As a young man, Tad partnered with a friend and together they began T&B Nelson Mow and Trim. Through their work, they have invested in better equipment and grown the business to serve over 60 weekly customers. On March 13th, Tad was also selected as the Idaho State Star in Agri-Business.