The Rigby FFA Chapter has been chosen as the Rigby Stampede Days Grand Marshal.
The impact of the chapter has recently been recognized by the Idaho FFA Association and the National FFA Organization, which honored the chapter as a National Model of Excellence.
Ten chapters, including Rigby, were selected as National Models of Excellence out of nearly 8,600 chapters nationwide. The recognition indicates an investment from the community, the school’s administration, parents and stakeholders in providing opportunities for the chapter and its members. The National FFA Organization qualifies chapters that demonstrate the ability to Grow Leaders, Strengthen Agriculture and Build Communities.
Some of the FFA Chapter projects include educating elementary school students about agriculture through hands-on activities, holding an event to show young producers how to safely handle animals and properly exhibit them and working on facilities at the county fairgrounds. In addition, the chapter partners with Jefferson County 4-H and Extension, Farm Bureau, Jefferson Young Farmers and Ranchers, Scotty’s True-Value and the Menan Valley Wide Cooperative to build relationships and provide additional opportunities for FFA members.
Multiple FFA members compete in Career Developments Events at state and national levels. Teams and students have been recognized as champions in events such as Horse Evaluation, Soils, Range, Meats, Nursery Landscape, Forestry, Farm Business Management, Environmental Natural Resources, Agriculture Mechanics and leadership events like Parliamentary Procedure and Prepared Public Speaking.
Members have been recognized for their success in their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. Multiple have earned State and American FFA degrees. Other members have been recognized as District Stars in farming, business and placement. Students have also earned National proficiency recognitions for the skills they have developed and the records they have kept demonstrating career readiness.
This last year the chapter chartered an Alumni Chapter to provide additional networking and resources to current members and provide additional opportunities for stakeholders. The chapter believes this National FFA Model of Excellence recognition is because of the traditions and excellence fostered since 1935.