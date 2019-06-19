The Rigby FFA Chapter had 23 members participate in the Idaho FFA State Career Development Events held at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho on June 4 through 7, 2019. Chapters from 52 different schools competed for recognition.
Rigby FFA Chapter participated in nine career development events, winning one and placing in the top five in seven events. Placings are as follows: Forestry – 1st, Environmental Natural Resources – 2nd, Agricultural Mechanics -3rd, Agriculture Communications – 3rd, Livestock Evaluation- 3rd, Meats Evaluation – 3rd, Agronomy – 4th, Dairy Cattle Evaluation – 6th, and Food Science – 14th.
In the Forestry career development event participants demonstrate the following abilities: timber cruising, log scaling, compass reading and pacing, tree and tool identification, the ability to read a map using map symbols and legal descriptions. State champion team members are Chandler Wilson as 2nd high individual, Tucker Lindsey – 8th, Morgan Thomas and Wyatt Gates. John Deere sponsors the Forestry Event.
In the Environmental Natural Resources career development event (2nd), participants are tested on their knowledge in soils, aquatics, wildlife, and their ability to analyze environmental conditions and make accurate recommendations. Team members were: Chandler Wilson – 2nd high individual, Tim Nelson – 10th high individual, Greg High and Gary Rangel.
The Agricultural Mechanics career development event (3rd) required participants to demonstrate skills in arc welding, oxyacetylene welding, tool identification, electrical problem solving, small gas engine skills and plastic pipe fitting. Team members were: Tim Nelson – 5th in Arc Welding, Tad Nelson – 3rd in Electricity, Brigham – 4th in Small Gas Engines, and Ben Wells – 5th in Plastic Pipe and 6th in Tool Identification.
In the Agriculture Communications career development event (3rd) participants work as a team of communication consultants to develop a written media plan and present the plan to a panel of judges. This event challenges students to communicate effectively while advocating to consumers about agriculture and telling the FFA story. Students use a variety of technical skills such as journalistic and opinion writing, website design, video production and social media. Team members were: Ben Wells – 3rd high individual, Darcy Godfrey, Brayden Thomas, Isaac Hansen and Wyatt Gates.
In the Livestock Evaluation career development event (3rd) students applied livestock industry and production priorities by evaluating and selecting beef cattle, swine, sheep and meat goats. Team members were Sydney Holloway – 9th high individual, Hunter Sessions, Lindzy Christensen and Madison Weiers.
During the Meats Evaluation career development event (3rd), participants are tested on their ability to evaluate meat animal products in order to optimize economic returns to producers and the industry as well as meet consumer needs and preferences. Team members were: Alyssa Harris – 8th high individual, Lindzy Christensen – 11th, and Isaac Hanson – 12th.
In the Agronomy career development event, (4th) participants identified agronomic crops, weeds, seeds, insects, diseases, plant nutrient deficiencies, plant disorders, demonstrated skill in grading crops, and determining fertilizer costs. Team members were: Kaylie Holloway – 7th high individual, Brayden Thomas, Audrey Godfrey and Morgan Thomas.
In the Dairy Cattle Evaluation career development event (6th), participants demonstrated skills in dairy cattle evaluation, selection and dairy herd management. Team members were: Tucker Lindsey, Madison Weiers, Alyssa Harris and Hunter Sessions.
At the Food Science career development event (14th) team members were required to demonstrate an understanding of food product development, food presentation and food safety issues. Participants also use their sensory skills to solve problems and make sound decisions. The team was task to design a new food product based on information contained in a scenario. Team members were Darcy Godfrey, Porter Hanson, Talan Callister and Cortlynn Plumlee.
The Forestry team will continue to prepare to represent Idaho at the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis, Indiana.