Rigby High School FFA is continuing a tradition of excellence.
Last year, Rigby High School’s FFA program was selected as one of the top 10 in the nation as a National FFA Model of Excellence.
This year, Rigby FFA ranked in the top 2% of FFA programs at the FFA National Convention and Expo, while six students received awards granted to less than 1% of FFA members.
Other members performed well in the national competitions, receiving National Gold and National Silver awards. Lex Godfrey, the high school FFA adviser, said Rigby has “tremendous students” in the FFA program.
Overall, Rigby FFA earned National FFA 3-star rating through the National Chapter Award Program, which is accomplished by about 2% of FFA chapters in the U.S. The program recognizes FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of FFA. Chapter president Audrey Godfrey and chapter secretary Brayden Thomas accepted the recognition.
Individual members of the chapter also received recognition.
Brock Godfrey, Dalton Johnson, Dillon Johnson, Leann Johnston, Alesha Kisner and Wrandie Smout each received an American FFA Degree, one of the organization’s highest honors. The American FFA Degree is awarded at the convention each year to less than 1% of FFA members. Godfrey said he was impressed six students from the school received it this year.
“That’s the highest in the history of Rigby FFA for American Degree recipients,” Godfrey said. “That’s a huge accomplishment.”
According to an FFA news release, the degree indicates the FFA member demonstrates outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement.
Rigby High School senior Luke Smith, son of Bryan and Julie Smith, was a National Proficiency Finalist. He was selected through an application and interview process as one of four national finalists in the Beef Production placement proficiency awards program. Smith said he appreciated the chance to demonstrate his knowledge of agriculture on paper.
“It was a great project and a great opportunity for sure,” Smith said.
He received a $500 award for his accomplishments.
Talon Anderson, son of Josh and Katie Anderson of Menan, received fourth in the nation in Extemporaneous Public Speaking. The National FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking LDE recognizes outstanding FFA members for their ability to prepare and present a speech on an agricultural issue. Anderson, who is currently attending Brigham Young University-Provo, received $700 for reaching the National Gold level.
The Rigby forestry career development event team took 13th in the event, receiving National Silver. Team member Wyatt Gates received National Gold. National Silver winners were Tucker Lindsey, Morgan Thomas and Chandler Wilson.
Godfrey said students’ performances at the national convention demonstrate they are continuing to cultivate a culture of leadership in the program.
“Pretty impressive, the quality of young people that we have at Rigby High School,” he said.