Rigby FFA excels at the National FFA Convention

Pictured above: Top: Mr. Robert Hale, Colby Barry, Morgan “Charlie” Edwards, Levi Smuin, Jada Thurber, Mr. Lex Godfrey; Middle: Jade Rhodes, Lucy Barney, Hailey Wilson, Pryce Romriell, Hailey Albertson, Tobee Holman; Bottom: Hallee Miller, Jordyn Gebarowski, Rainey Bell, Brianna Bohney, Sydney Holloway

 Photo Courtesy of Lex Godfrey FFA Advisor

Rigby FFA members joined nearly 70,000 other participants at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN from October 26 – 29, 2022. The chapter was recognized for achievements in the National Chapter Awards program; Farm Business Management, Meats Evaluation, and Horse Judging career development events; National FFA Proficiency Awards program, and ten members earned the American FFA Degree.

3 Star Gold


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.