Rigby FFA excels at the State Leadership Conference

Pictured above are kneeling from left: Ladd Taylor, Benjamin Thornley, Connor Mortensen, Boden Brown, Tyson Miller, Cooper Shaffer, William Warner, Travis Grant, Mack Poole. Standing from left: Sophi Romriell, Macee Madsen, Pryce Romriell, Aidan Sizemore, Makae Hogge, Bridger Lamb, Eryn Harris, Molly Burgess, Kayhl Campbell, Kayda Hickman, Brooklyn Nelson, Bailee Ricks, Dallin Christopherson, Kate Barney, Maddisen Ricks, Kailynn Clark, Waynelle Barrett, Brianna Bohney, Hailey Stucki, Elizabeth Laux, Hannah Clarke, Emily Cook, Jordyn Gebarowski, Kendyl McNeill, Hallee Miller.

 Photo Courtesy of Lex Godfrey

The Rigby FFA chapter participated in the 92nd Annual State FFA Leadership Conference which was held on April 5 — 9. Chapters and Stakeholders gathered to compete, celebrate successes, and conduct the business of the association.

In the National Chapter Awards program, which recognizes a chapter’s efforts to run a complete program of activities, the Rigby FFA Chapter was recognized as the number one chapter in Idaho, receiving a gold, three-star ranking and will advance to nationals.


