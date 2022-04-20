Rigby FFA students succeed during State Leadership Convention

Rigby High School Future Farmers of America students attended a virtual State Leadership Convention on April 6 — through April 10 to compete and conduct FFA business.
Rigby’s FFA Chapter was recognized as the number one chapter in all of Idaho, by the National Chapter Awards Program, and advanced to the national level for recognition.
Various chapter members competed in various events such as Leadership and Career Development, as well as Prepared speaking, Farm Business Management, Horse Evaluations career development and Agricultural proficiency. Many Rigby students placed in these events.
In Prepared Speaking, Hallee Miller gave a speech entitled Cattle Create a Sustainable and Healthy Environment and was recognized as the state runner up in the event.
Colby Barry, Hailey Albertson, Tobee Holman and Jada Thurber were all recognized as state champions in the Farm Business Management division. Barry received third place, Albertson received fourth, Holman received fifth, and Thurber received sixth place.
In the Horse Evaluation career development event, the Rigby team were named state champions and will compete at the national even in Indianapolis in October. Pryce Romriell and Hailey Wilson received recognition in the event along with Rainey Bell, who received third place, and Jada Thurber, who was awarded with the title of Individual State Champion.
Rigby FFA had many members receive state champion titles. Among those students are Levi Smuin, Jordyn Gebarowski, Brayden Campbell, Charlie Edwards, Hailey Albertson, Tobee Holman, Macee Madsen, Ben Thornley, Rainey Bell, Eryn Harris, Korby Lindsey, Cooper Shaffer, Colby Barry and Jaycee Ferguson.
12 students from Rigby also earned the State FFA Degree, which required the members to keep accurate supervised agriculture experience records for over two years. These students showed leadership, maintained good grades, and were involved in community service.
The students who earned the State FFA Degree were Hailey Albertson, Colby Barry, Rainey Bell, Brayden Campbell, Charlie Edwards, Eryn Harris, Sydney Holloway, Cooper Shaffer, Levi Smuin, Jada Thurber, Kiana Wilde and Hailey Wilson.
Hailey Albertson was recognized by the North Upper Snake River FFA District as a star, and competed for additional recognition at the state level. She has grown up on and works for 2-W farms, raising beef cattle and crops such as alfalfa, wheat and barley. Through these experiences she has learned the dedication required to produce a quality crop of grain and calves.
Charlie Edwards was also recognized as a star. He has grown up around livestock and was even given a heifer as a child. He has worked to grow his beef cattle operation to 30 head of registered and commercial animals. Edwards prides himself on producing a quality product from seed-stock genetics which have been in his family for three generations.
Rainey bell earned a scholarship from the Idaho FFA Foundation of $1000, which was generated from a scholarship raffle.
Korby Lindsey and Ember Mendoza were elected to serve on the six-person leadership team that will travel the state and country for a year. Korby will serve as the Idaho State FFA Sentinel and Ember will serve as the Idaho State FFA Reporter.