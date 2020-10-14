Rigby FFA takes first at local events

Rigby FFA teams recently placed first at both the annual Range Event and Land & Soil Evaluation Event held at Ririe Idaho Crops Farm.
For the Range Evaluation, Rigby took first place, with the West Jefferson team a close second, and Salmon positioning in third. Rigby and American Falls also put in good performances. T
op scoring Rigby team members were Hyrum Tuckett, Lindzy Christensen and Ember Mendoza. West Jefferson top scores were Elizabeth Spencer, David Sauer and Kraiten Ricks. Spencer had individual high score overall, with Tuckett and Mendoza second and third individual high scores. 26 students participated in the Range Evaluation.
In Land & Soil, Rigby again took first place, with West Jefferson a close second and Ririe’s team third place. West Jefferson alternate team was a close fourth with Rigby Alt. team rounding out the competitors.
Of 19 students participating, Braydon Thomas earned individual high score. Darcey Godfrey and Korby Lindsey placed fourth and fifth individually, but propelled Rigby to first place as a team with Thomas. Lacey Dalling and Reagan Roundy, who had second and third individual high scores, along with Mack Smith allowed West Jefferson to place firmly in second place as a team.
The event, held Sept. 22, was the first time many of the students had the opportunity to evaluate an actual site this school year. Setting up the contest was a cooperative effort between BLM, NRCS and Jefferson SWCD. It’s an annual event held in Jefferson County, designed to help FFA students hone skills they will need as farm producers or future range and conservation specialists.