The Rigby High School FFA Chapter had yet another accomplishment under their belts this year, with its Envirothon team receiving second place overall and receiving first place in soils at Idaho Envirothon 2019.
Lex Godfrey, team coach and FFA advisor, said this is the third year in a row the Rigby team has won second at Envirothon. He said this year the team members were all new to the competition, and were competing against about 15 other teams.
“That’s pretty impressive,” he said. “It takes high caliber in men and in women that are willing to work together and study.”
Each Envirothon team consists of five individuals who specialize in different areas. Within Rigby’s team, Gary Rangel was the team captain and aquatic specialist, Gregory High was the forest specialist, Tim Nelson was the wildlife specialist and Chandler Wilson was the soil specialist. Garrett Hill specialized in the current issue of agriculture of the year — “Agriculture and the Environment: Knowledge & Technology to Feed the World” — and was the environmental specialist.
“My team was the best team there,” Rangel said.
Godfrey said teams’ places are based on tests as well as a community service project poster and scores for their presentations on a current agricultural issue to a panel of judges for their presentation of a current issue situation. This year’s situation was related to the technology theme, Godfrey said. He said it involved the students figuring out how to continue to produce food on a piece of land using technology while struggling with the pressures of an encroaching urban environment.
Rangel said the tests were easy for each of the Rigby team members, but said they struggled with the presentation, since none of them are “talkers.”
“We did really well, especially for a team for the first year, but we could have done way better,” he said.
Godfrey said for their service project, team members taught third grade students about the importance of soil and technology in agriculture at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Godfrey said on one hand, Envirothon allows students to explore career opportunities, but he said he thinks it also helps students grow overall as people.
“The competition is steep and the skills and the abilities that these students learn — both hands-on practical skills related to the environment and also communication and teamwork skills — are very beneficial to these students that participate,” he said.
Rangel said next year, he thinks the team will place first.