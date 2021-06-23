Rigby FFA competed in this year’s Idaho FFA State Career Development Events, which were held at the University of Idaho in Moscow on June 8 and 11.
The FFA advisors that lead the chapter are Lex Godfrey, Robert Hale and Casey Sanders.
The Rigby FFA Chapter had 33 members participated in twelve career development events, winning two and placing in the top four in 11 events. State championship teams were Agricultural Communications and Environmental Natural Resources.
Mack Poole, son of Wayne and Leanna Poole of Menan and a student at Rigby High School who participated in Environmental Natural Resources, which is ID-ing plants and animals that are either in pictures, taxidermied or skulls and then they are test on it, stated he believes his team will do fairly well when they go to Nationals.
“The contest is a bit different at the national level, but I’m thinking we’re going to do pretty good,” said Poole.
Rainey Gallup, daughter of Nathan and Amber Gallup of Rigby who attends Rigby High School and participated in Agriculture Communications, stated there was lots and lots of preparation that went into that competition. Her and her team spent many hours with their media plan and learning the ins and outs of APA formatting and how to properly write news articles.
“At Nationals I’m super excited to meet tons of new people and see their different takes from their areas because their from different states,” said Gallup. “I want to see who they want to be and what they want to change our world into for the better.”
Gallup stated that she is grateful for the advisors at Rigby FFA and how they have taught her and her peers to be the people they have become.
Teams placing in second were Agricultural Mechanics, Forestry, and Dairy Cattle Evaluation; teams placing in third were Livestock Evaluation, Meats Evaluation, Agronomy, and Nursery Landscape Evaluation; teams placing fourth were the Horse Evaluation and Veterinary Science teams. The Food Science team placed eighth.
In the Environmental Natural Resources career development event participants were tested on their knowledge in soils, wildlife, and their ability to analyze environmental conditions and make accurate recommendations. State champion team members were: Brianna Bohney, Levi Smuin, John “Mack” Poole and Korby Lindsey.
In the Agriculture Communications career development event participants worked as a team of communication consultants to develop a written media plan, present the plan to a panel of judges. This event challenged students to communicate effectively while advocating to consumers about agriculture. Students use a variety of technical skills such as journalistic and opinion writing, website design, video production, and social media. State champion team members were Rainey Gallup – 2nd high individual, Brayden Thomas 3rd high individual, Ben Wells, and Darcy Godfrey.
In the Agricultural Mechanics career development event (2nd) team members were Brayden Thomas – 2nd in electricity and 3rd in small gas engines, Conner Mortenson – 2nd in arc welding, other team members were Travis Grant and Brandon Alvarez.
In the Forestry career development event (2nd) Rainey Bell placed 5th, other team members were Korby Lindsey, Tobee Holman and Bennett Price. In the Dairy Cattle Evaluation career development (2nd) event Madison Weiers was the 3rd high individual, other team members were Sydney Holloway, Jordyn Gebarowski and Hannah Clarke.
In the Livestock Evaluation career development event (3rd) event Jada Thurber placed 5th high individual, other team members were Sydney Holloway, Lindzy Christensen, and Macy Lamb.
During the Meats Evaluation career development event (3rd) Hallee Miller placed 5th high individual, Alyssa Harris, Lindzy Christensen, and Ember Mendoza.
The Agronomy career development event (3rd) team members were Brayden Thomas, Hailey Albertson, Sydney Schaat, and Waynelle Berrett.
At the Nursery Landscape Evaluation career development event (3rd) Hailey Albertson placed 5th high individual, other team members were Jaycee Ferguson, Sydney Schaat and Waynelle Berrett.
In the Veterinary Science career development event (4th) Jaycee Ferguson placed 5th high individual, other team members were Hailey Wilson, Ember Mendoza and Macy Lamb.
In the Horse Evaluation career development event (4th) Jada Thurber placed 2nd high individual, other team members were Taryn Sessions, Lindzy Christensen and Eryn Harris.
The members of the Food Science career development event team (8th) were Macee Madsen, John “Mack” Poole, Darcy Godfrey and Ellyse Thomas.
According to the Rigby FFA Advisors, the Agricultural Communications team and the Environmental Natural Resources teams will continue to prepare to represent Idaho at the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis, Indiana.
“We are very proud of our students and they represented their chapter very well,” said Godfrey. “Their hard work and preparation paid off.”