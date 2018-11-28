Rigby getting ready for Midnight Madness

The Rigby Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual Midnight Madness celebration that is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. This year’s parade theme is “Christmas in Candyland.”
As in previous years, there will be a lighted parade that will begin at 6:30, and Santa Clause will be there to light the Christmas tree and hand out candy while greeting children.
Local businesses will also be holding events leading up to Midnight Madness.
Floral Classics will once again be holding its design a wreath contest. The wreaths will be judged in two divisions; junior’s 12 to 18 year olds, and seniors 19 and older. They will be judged based on creativity, good use of materials and people’s choice award.
Each divisions winning wreath will be awarded a prize.
Creation Crafts and Graphics, formerly known as Main Street Stickers and Creation Station, will be holding a Christmas ornament contest. Prizes will be awarded to three different ornaments; the most traditional, the most bling and the most modern.
Entries for the contest are due by Dec. 3 and the winners will be announced Dec. 7 to be displayed during Midnight Madness.
The Jefferson Star will also be holding its 2nd annual gingerbread house contest which is sponsored this year by Madison Womens Clinic, Broulims and The Jefferon Star. The contest will be divided into two groups; adults and children.
The winner of the adult group will receive a $150 gift card to Broulims, second place will receive a $100 gift card to Broulims and the third place gingerbread house will receive an annual pass to Jefferson County Lake.
Each entry in the children group will receive a prize, along with a special prize to the first place gingerbread house.
All entry forms need to be submitted to The Jefferson Star office by 4 p.m. Dec. 5 for judging on Dec. 6 by an independent party. Judging will be based on creativity, construction and decoration detail.
The Chamber of Commerce is still accepting vendor registration forms and looking for parade entries. Reservation forms for vendors will be due on Dec. 5. For more information, contact Ginger Crystal at 745-7610, or Teresa Anderson at 745-8715.
The parade line-up will begin at 6 p.m. in front of the Old Rigby Junior High, N. 1st W.