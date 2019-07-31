Rigby girl wins the title of Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho 2020

Rigby resident Victoria Beck was crowned the 2020 Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho this July.
Victoria, 13, said she has been riding for three to four years and participating in pageants for nearly that long. This is not Victoria’s first rodeo pageant win, though it is the first at the state level. She previously won the title of 2018-2019 Stampede Days Jr. Princess Queen and is currently the Jefferson County Fair Junior Queen.
Victoria competed against four other girls from across Idaho for the title. She said winning Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho was “super exciting” and she said she looks forward to representing the state. She said rodeo pageants have helped her to be less shy and to speak better in public and with strangers. She said she loves being able to interact with the judges and other girls at pageants, and mentoring younger girls.
“I feel like I’m a very outgoing person and I love to make jokes and make people laugh,” she said.
Her favorite category in rodeo pageants, however, is the category most tied to her horse.
“I think that every girl enjoys horsemanship for rodeo pageants,” she said.
Victoria said she primarily rides two horses, Cash and Booger. She said she prefers to ride Booger in rodeos — he was the horse her dad rode when he did team roping — but often rides Cash in pageants, such as Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho.
Holly Beck, Victoria’s mom, said Victoria often trains with her dad, and said the two are close. Beck said Hunter Wray Rackham, who was 2015 Miss Rodeo Idaho, also helped Victoria prepare, among others. Beck said otherwise, the three years Victoria has spent preparing for different rodeo pageants helped her prepare to the point of winning at the state level. At 13, Victoria has reached the highest level for her age level in the competition. Victoria said she plans to continue doing rodeo pageants in years to come.
Currently, Victoria is classified as Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho Lady in Waiting, while Hagann Gittens will continue to be Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho through the rest of 2019. Victoria will take that title at the beginning of 2020.