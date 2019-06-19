Rigby graduated senior gives $400 award to runner-up

Graduating Rigby High School seniors Jared Rodeman and Christina Wilson were equally qualified to receive the “Carry On” Merit Award from the Upper Snake Valley Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers.
But there were only three awards, one each for a Madison, Sugar City and Rigby High School graduate. Each school sent in three nominations for the award, except for Rigby, which only nominated Rodeman and Wilson, said Doug Ladle, president of the chapter.
“It (was) easy for Madison and Sugar,” Ladle said. “But when it came to Rigby, it was a tied vote.”
On a coin toss, Rodeman won the award. He received the call with the good news, but called back to say he had a “good job” and would rather donate the money, Ladle said. It was then, Ladle said, that the executive board members saw an opportunity.
“When Jared was willing to donate the cash, that’s when we realized we could split the award,” Ladle said.
Rodeman was to receive the framed pioneer picture with his name on it, and Wilson to receive the $400 cash award. Ladle said the award is offered in cash so recipients can decide what they want to do with it, whether it be putting it toward a mission, schooling or something else. Wilson said she actually knew Rodeman had donated the money before she knew she would be receiving it.
“We’re super good friends, I’ve known Jared forever,” she said. “And especially our senior year we got really close.”
However, although Rodeman passed the money on, he still ended up receiving $400, Wilson said. She said donors in the community heard about what Rodeman had done, and wanted to recognize him.
“On our senior awards night we were able to surprise him,” Wilson said.
Wilson said she will use the funds to help pay for her tuition and board at Brigham Young University-Idaho in the fall, where she plans to study geology. Wilson said Rodeman is working in Star Valley this summer in the mines.
The Sons of Utah Pioneers is an organization that strives to “preserve the memory and heritage of the early pioneers of the Utah Territory and the western U.S.” Members of the Upper Snake Valley Chapter meet the third Thursday of the month, except for July and August, and discuss history and issues of importance at the Senior Citizens Center in Rexburg. The “Carry On” Merit Award is given to those who have “overcome obstacles in their life and (have) shown loyalty to their country, family and their religion,” Ladle said.
Wilson said Rodeman was the perfect person to receive the award.
“Who he is as a person just deeply embodied what the award means," she said.