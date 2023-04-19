Public Works Director Mitch Bradley presented the Rigby City Council with updates on the Waste Water Treatment Plant project, including a change order he approved for $21,385.
Bradley stated the change order came to him from the contractor at $35,385, however, after working with both RSCI and Keller Associates, gave a counter-offer which lowered the total amount to $21,385, saving the city some money.
As part of the counter-offer, which saved about $14,000 according to Bradley, was the city would dig one of the trenches.
“We went out and dug the trench, we were out there a little after nine and got done by 2:10 p.m.,” Bradley said, informing the council he and his crew completed work the contractor believed would take two days in only five hours.
The reason Bradley chose to have the city crew dig the trench was to get it done and have it completed in a timely fashion, instead of waiting for the council to approve a change-order in a greater amount.
Other items Bradley negotiated with RSCI to bring down the total change-order amount were amounts listed for supplies and equipment, such as $400 for gloves and glasses.
“They look at that against a $20 million dollar contract and it’s like peanuts,” Bradley explained to the council. “But I look at it and I don’t care. That is ridiculous.”
Bradley gave a quick update on how the work out at the plant is progressing, stating it’s moving along well. He stated a few items of the work have taken a little more time to complete because materials were not up to the standard and had to be re-done. This is part of the materials testing portion of the engineering contract the city approved, to ensure the materials used are prepared and applied correctly.
Back in February, the council moved to increase both Bradley and Mayor Richard Datwyler’s approval threshold on change orders to about $25,000 to $30,000 to more quickly obtain approvals and move forward with the work. Since Bradley was able to negotiate the total amount down to $21,000, the change order did not require council approval.
At the same meeting, Bradley announced the Sugar Mill subdivision had been moving forward and were now ready for their streetlight installation.
He presented the council with a work agreement with Rocky Mountain Power in the amount of $1,558, which the council approved as the streets in the subdivision would be city streets.
However following their approval, Councilmember Mike Wilder asked if this was something other cities do — he wondered if this was one of those fees they could have the developer pay and new developments often had a financial impact on infrastructure.
Bradley admitted this was something he hadn’t thought about, but would be willing to look into working the power amount into the developer fees lined out in the development agreements in the future.
Bradley also explained to the council that developers were not necessarily allowed to call in the power company for lighting public streets, but believed there could be a way to include the amount in the developer fees and use that to pay for the hook-up.
No action was taken on this discussion at the meeting.
In other business at the same meeting, Delbert Kohtz with the Idaho Water Company introduced himself and his services to the council as the man to contact when the city is in need of more water rights.
While Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison stated the council was not ready to do anything actionable at the time, Kohtz stated he came to them mostly to introduce himself, his work, and wanted to vie for the council’s business in the future.
He warned the costs for water were only expected to increase, and advised it would be better to acquire more water rights sooner rather than later.
