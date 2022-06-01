Kristi Staten with The Development Company provided updates to the planned improvements to the Waste Water Treatment Facility to the Rigby City Council during their May 19 meeting.
Staten informed the council that Rigby did receive a grant from the Idaho Department of Commerce (IDC) for $500,000, however, she stated IDC will not issue the contract until after the city hears back from the Department for Environmental Quality (DEQ).
The city will be unable to pull funds from the grant until the contract is in hand, according to Staten, but the money has been awarded to the plant. Staten stated the only reason the IDC is waiting to provide the contract is because they are aware that the scope, cost and schedule for the project are subject to change. As soon as these factors are set in stone, Staten said they will be able to give the contract and release the funds.
In the meantime, Staten also stated she expects to hear from the DEQ sometime in the coming week, meaning when she returns to the council, she will have a more informational update.
As faras the funding for the project goes, Staten reminded the council of the $4 million in grants from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) they have already acquired.
“You have enough in grants and loaning ability to meet the budget right now,” Staten said. “Next time we come, we’ll have even better news. We’re going to keep elevating this.”
In total, the city has received approximately $4.8 million in grants, as well as $650,000 from the United States Army Core of Engineers to dedicate to the improvement project, she told the council.
Other than the funding from the DEQ, Staten said she is waiting on one other source of funding. She said she reached out to U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson to request federal funds for the project. After meeting with his team earlier that day, she stated the funds from this source are still a couple months away.
“It did get pushed through the state level, and now it’s back at D.C.,” Staten said.
At this time, Staten said they are not ready to move forward with the project just yet, but they are making progress.
In other news, Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler announced he had made contact with Horrock’s Engineering about an impact fee study for the city.
At the May 5 meeting, the council decided to move forward with setting up a special work meeting to learn about impact fees and the requirements of completing an impact fee study.
Impact fees are charged to developers who develop within the city to help accommodate for changes, improvements or additions to city infrastructure which would be affected by the developments.
“If you come in and build 100 houses,” Datwyler said as an example to the council, “that’s going to make it hard on our police department, these roads and our sewer. Therefore, you have to pay this much when you get your building permit.”
Datwyler reminded the council of last November, when Horrock’s came to educate them on the matter. At the time, the council decided to wait on performing their own study, since Jefferson County was going to be performing one of their own. Now, according to Datwyler, the council is ready to move forward with their own study.
In his conversation with Horrock’s before the May 19 meeting, the engineering firm told Datwyler to have the council come to the special meeting with ideas in mind of the type of growth they’d like to see. An impact fee study could be done on roads, parks and sewer.
Completing an impact study would take approximately ten months, Datwyler told the council, but the council could also decide to split the study into smaller sections at a time to reduce the cost.
The council agreed to meet with Horrock’s for a special meeting at 7 p.m. on May 26.