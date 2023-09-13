The Rigby City Council have suggested Developer Reed Thurgood be placed on the council’s agenda to further discuss his options regarding a development outside of city limits, but within the impact area, for which he has requested hook ups to city water without annexation.
According to Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners recently discussed the development owned by Reed Thurgood. The conclusion they reached, he said, was to allow the development to hook up to city water without enforcing the terms of the city’s Area of Impact Agreement.
The council, however, indicated to Bradley their preference to have properties annex into the city if they want to connect to city utilities.
“That’s what our overall vision is,” said Councilwoman Aliza King, “as a city that’s growing.”
Bradley stated his disappointment in the discussion stemmed from the board’s lack of holding the development to the Area of Impact agreement, which outlines certain specifications developments should meet if their land falls within the city’s area of impact, which Thurgood’s does.
According to Bradley, the parts of the AOI agreement which were not upheld were infrastructural requirements such as curb, gutter and sidewalks, among others. Mayor Richard Datwyler stated this could be potentially problematic.
According to Council President Becky Harrison, the area containing the development will at some point in the future be annexed into the city. At that point, she stated, there would be little encouragement for them to fix their infrastructure to the specifications the city requires.
King agreed with this point stating her discomfort in providing the services if they were unwilling to build to the city’s specifications.
Briefly, the council discussed what they believed to be a state statute which required the city to provide water connections if they were requested, dependent on the distance from the city limit. However, according to Bradley, there is likely not a statute, but the stipulation is within the AOI agreement.
Regardless of whether or not the development will meet city specifications, though, they will still be required to apply county specifications as they will be under Jefferson County Ordinance and their comprehensive plan, said City Attorney Sam Angell.
Bradley stated what he’d needed from the council was advice on how to proceed with the issue, whether to take it back to the county commissioners or to discuss it directly with the developer.
It was not the council’s place to go to the commissioners regarding this issue, said Harrison, stating her belief that it should be the developer’s responsibility to reach out and settle it.
She further stated the exception should not be made unless it meets the AOI agreement made with the county.
The council agreed to direct Bradley to invite Thurgood back to the council so they could inform him of this responsibility.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.