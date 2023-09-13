The Rigby City Council have suggested Developer Reed Thurgood be placed on the council’s agenda to further discuss his options regarding a development outside of city limits, but within the impact area, for which he has requested hook ups to city water without annexation.

According to Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley, the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners recently discussed the development owned by Reed Thurgood. The conclusion they reached, he said, was to allow the development to hook up to city water without enforcing the terms of the city’s Area of Impact Agreement.


