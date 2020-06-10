Rigby High BPA qualifies for Nationals

The Rigby High School Business Professionals of America group produced 10 qualifying students for Nationals, a competition that was set to take place in Washington, D.C. this year.
Lori Mecham, one of the advisors for the group, said they found out about the national competition cancellation at the end of their state competition.
“We were at state when the brink of the COVID outbreak was happening,” Mecham said. “We were planning on going and wanted to take all 10 students because they had worked hard to get to a qualifying point.”
The students hadn’t met at all since schools went to an at-home learning schedule. Now with the year officially over and graduation done, the students met again June 1 for their closing social to reminisce on the year they had.
McKenzie Mecham was the one of three seniors in the BPA to qualify to attend the national competition. McKenzie joined the BPA as a freshman and has qualified for nationals all four year.
“I was pretty disappointed to not get to attend Nationals one last time, especially since it’s my senior year,” McKenzie said.
As a freshman, McKenzie was able to travel to Orlando, Fla., then to Fort Worth, Texas as a sophomore and then to Anaheim, Calif. her junior year. She stated she was excited to travel to Washington with the other Rigby qualifiers. Ten is the most qualifiers Rigby has ever had, McKenzie said.
“BPA is so much more than just a high school club,” she stated. “It’s impacted my life a lot and I’ve acquired skills that I would have never gotten in a classroom. It’s truly been the highlight of my high school career.”
Now that McKenzie is officially graduated, she’s excited to attend Utah State University as a Huntsman College scholarship recipient.
“Being in BPA really allowed me to have that direction to business,” she said. “I love business.”
The qualifying students from the Rigby High School BPA group include: Jackie Ball, Brylee Bono (senior), McKenzie Mecham (senior), Trinity Nielsen, Savannah Beckstead, Ivy Campbell, Max Mecham, Toric Nuffer, Jared Jenkins and Dallin Spencer (senior).
Four students earned their Statesmen Torch Award, including: McKenzie Mecham, Claire Alboucq, Jackie Ball and Krystal Erickson.