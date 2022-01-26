The Rigby High School Debate Team will be hosting over 20 high schools from around the state for the Trojan War Tournament Jan. 28 and 29.
Debate Coach Brock Sondrup stated they’re expecting a large turnout with hopes that Rigby will be able to provide a good tournament for the visiting teams.
“A lot goes into hosting other schools and hundreds of kids,” Sondrup said. “We’re just hoping that the other students have a positive experience with it. I’ll be at school for probably 12 plus hours everyday (this) week. It’s my busy time of year for sure.”
The debate teams are gearing up for the Idaho High School Debate State Championships, which is slated for March 11-12 at Mountain View High School. Sondrup stated that the plan for now is to attend the championships in person as opposed to online.
“This will be our eighth tournament this year and we’re doing well so far,” Sondrup said. “We’ve taken first place at the previous seven tournaments we’ve been to, competing with teams from all over the country in a bunch of different states.”
Sondrup said one of RHS’ standout debaters so far this season is Debate Team Captain Paxton Sheppard, whose been offered a full-ride scholarship to Carroll College in Helena, Mont. for debate.
Sheppard began competing with RHS debate as a sophomore after taking the debate class, and winning an in class debate.
Not only did he win in class, but Sheppard has qualified twice to attend the national competition in Lincoln-Douglas and policy debate.
“I’ve done pretty much everything but Lincoln-Douglas debating is my top,” Sheppard said.
Over the years, Sheppard said his favorite aspect of being on the debate team has changed. His first year, Sheppard said his favorite part was competing and the joy he felt when winning. As a junior, he said the best part was discovering the world of debate and how it’s done all over the country and that there’s different types.
For Sheppard, he says that his favorite thing is his fellow teammates looking to him for help and friendship.
“The most rewarding part is having a family like this,” Sheppard said.
One thing Sheppard wants people to know about the RHS debate team is that they’ve highly successful when it comes to state championships and national awards.
“The world of debate that’s out there, you don’t really see,” he said. “The world of debate is so big and people just don’t see it... The National Speech and Debate competition is the biggest academic competition in the world. It beats out the National Spelling Bee by a lot. It’s a massive activity across the United States that you don’t really think of.”
Sheppard says their success comes from not knowing any other students that work as hard as their team does, with practicing going on nearly every day for four or five months straight. But Sheppard stated the Sondrup makes sure it isn’t all about winning.
“First and foremost is the family part of the team,” Sheppard said. “That’s one thing Coach Sondrup has really taught me this year. It’s less about the awards and more about the connections. You’ve to to be there for each other, and then second that, to be the best we have to work harder than everyone else and do more. Those have been our focus this year.”
As the team continues to prepare for nationals, or as Sheppard says they’re commonly referred to at the “Tournament of Tears,” they’re just working hard to bring the best competitors they’ve got and being happy for the qualifiers and friends to those who don’t.
Sheppard is hopeful the team will take another state title this year, as well as send good competitors to nationals, saying, “This team, there’s a reason we have such quality people and competitors, and it’s because we know how to work hard.”