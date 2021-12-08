The Rigby High School Wind and Percussion Ensemble attended the Pearl Harbor Memorial parade on Dec. 7, and will be performing at the USS Missouri on Dec. 8.
The parade theme is “remembering the past and celebrating our future.”
The Pearl Harbor Memorial was built in 1962, and has been visited by millions of people for the past 59 years.
Aaron Marshall, who is the Band Director, has only been teaching for a year, and stated he is excited to be able to participate in an event like this.
According to Marshall, this is the first time the school has been able to participate in this event. The band was invited to apply by thePearl Harbor Memorial Parade Committee.
Marshall wished he had the right words to describe being able to participate in this event.
“Every time I think about it I think about the organizers saying this year being the 80 anniversary, it might be one of the last years the survivors of Pearl Harbor be able to attend,” Marshall said. “There are 100 survivors, and they are anticipating 50 to 60 being there, and it’s such a great honor to perform for them and to honor their sacrifices. It’s so much more than just going to Hawaii. We are performing in memory of their sacrifice.”
The band program, according to Marshall, is great. Marshal stated Rigby is very blessed with really strong support from the administration and principal Bryan Lords.
Marshal affirmed the students are excellent players and it has been fun making music with them this year.
The Rigby High School Band is the only band from Idaho that is participating in the Pearl Harbor Memorial parade.
The performance today in front of the USS Missouri is being broadcast on the Rigby High School YouTube channel, however, there is no definitive time they will be playing.