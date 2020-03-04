Rigby High School competes at the Idaho State Robotics competition

Four teams from Rigby High School Robotics competed at the Idaho State Robotics competition Feb. 27 at Idaho State University.
To participate in the competition, teams must get qualifying awards at local events or through Robot Skills, according to the event’s webpage.
The teams from Rigby High School included the Rigbytes, Rigby Trojans, Antimatter and Manhattan Project.
The Robotics course at Rigby is an introductory course taught by Deryk Barrett and is designed to teach students the design, use and technology of robots found in industrial and consumer applications, according to their website. The program also introduces basic programming languages.
Barrett has taught robotics for six years. He competed as a part of the Utah State University Robotics team and placed top ten in the world.
Last year, three Rigby teams went to state where one team, Manhattan Project, teamed up with Top Secret, a team from Menan, and won the State Championship.
“The Robotics teams played their hearts out but several teams had minor errors preventing them from advancing past the state competition,” Barrett said. “One of our teams was ranked first for most of the day and ended up sixth in the qualification rounds.”
Each team received rankings in the top 20 out of 30 teams with Manhattan Project placing 13, Antimatter taking 14, Rigbytes in 15 and Rigby Trojans taking place 16.
According to Barrett, next year’s competition will be announced at the end of April and in the mean time, the teams will work on leadership roles and preparation.
Dane Davids, volunteer coordinator and host for the event, said that while the competition is usually held in Boise, ISU enjoyed its first time holding the event and will “for sure” put in to host again.
“It was a lot of fun to be close to it this year and be involved,” Davids said. “It’s cool to see the high schoolers compete. I know how much time they put into it and I give them a lot of props for it.”
Davids said the event wouldn’t have been possible without donations from the Idaho National Laboratory, ISU Alumni, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Campbell and the STEM Action Center.
“We made it like a rock show with seating above the competitors, lots of lights and good cameras,” Davids said. “We got a lot of compliments.”
Davids said students that are interested in robotics should get as many friends and other students involved, find mentors and then put in the time and effort. If you put in the effort, funding will come.
For students at Rigby High School interested in robotics, Barrett said to enroll in the Robotics class or speak with him about getting involved.