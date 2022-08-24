Rigby High School football field project continues
Rigby High School’s football field with newly installed synthetic turf. The turf was paid for by the Community Sports Development and local donations collected by Carl Hooper. The next project on the list is a new press box.

With the completion of the new turf installation on the Rigby High School Football Field, and a brand new state-of-the-art scoreboard, Jefferson Joint School District #251 has posted a request for bids on a new press box.

Carl Hooper, head of the Athletic Facilities Development Project, has raised a separate $110 to $120,000 to construct a new press box for the high school football field. The current press box, he said, is the original box which was constructed approximately 35 years ago.

