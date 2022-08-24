Rigby High School football field project continues

Rigby High School’s football field with newly installed synthetic turf. The turf was paid for by the Community Sports Development and local donations collected by Carl Hooper. The next project on the list is a new press box.
With the completion of the new turf installation on the Rigby High School Football Field, and a brand new state-of-the-art scoreboard, Jefferson Joint School District #251 has posted a request for bids on a new press box.
Carl Hooper, head of the Athletic Facilities Development Project, has raised a separate $110 to $120,000 to construct a new press box for the high school football field. The current press box, he said, is the original box which was constructed approximately 35 years ago.
“It definitely shows its age,” Hooper said. “With the amount of people we’re trying to shove in that box, its just not working.”
“What people don’t realize is that with our recent success, well, we get more attention the more successful we are,” Coach Armando Gonzalez said.
The current press box, according to Gonzalez, is not just old, but in bad condition. He stated the wallpaper is peeling and is not a good enough environment for the media who come to cover games, or for the student media who are streaming the game to YouTube.
“They have to have better access to do a good job with the broadcast,” Gonzalez said.
Hooper was able to collect about $500,000 for the installation of synthetic turf on the high school football field. Just as he did then, he now was able to raise nearly $120,000 for the press box.
Next to a seating expansion on the field, building a new press box was high on the list items Hooper stated the community members were asking for. This made it a priority cause for their donations.
“When it became apparent what it would take to get it done,” Hooper said, “people wanted to donate to it.”
The turf on the new field began installation on the first week of August and the crew was able to finish up just about two weeks ago. The $500,000 raised was more than sufficient to pay for the turf with the help of the Community Sports Development, an Oregon-based organization aimed toward helping rural and intercity schools fund turf installation.
According to Hooper, the football team has already begun using the field for practices.
“It’s been great,” said Gonzalez. “It’s been a great experience for the kids. On the grass, the field was uneven and unstable on ankles. My biggest thing is the safety of the kids.”
In early summer, Hooper said, Westmark Credit Union gave the school a direct donation of a brand new scoreboard created by YESCO Signs. The sign itself was a $275,000 value.
Altogether, Hooper was able to raise $1.7 million for the field, the scoreboard and the press box. As reported by The Jefferson Star in the May 25 edition, the school district did not pay for a single one of these upgrades.
While many coaches and football staff aided Hooper by providing contacts, Gonzalez stated Hooper took the lead on the project and undertook most of the work to collect and follow up on donations.
“It was a huge undertaking and I’m grateful to be able to get it done,” he said.
The next project on his list is a seating expansion for the field. According to Hooper, they are hoping to begin this project next year, but the estimated start date is dependent on the amount of money he is able to raise.
It is currently estimated to cost $1 million to redo all of the seating and bleachers on the field. He stated the plan would be to take the seating from the Home side of the field and move it to the Visitor’s end and installing a whole new set of bleachers on the Home side.
“From start to finish,” Hooper said, “and we started about two years ago, I’m so grateful for the people who have donated. This is for the kids.”
Hooper stated the upgrades to the field are not only for short-term benefit, and not only for the current students at Rigby High School. He said these upgrades will hopefully benefit thousands of kids down the road.