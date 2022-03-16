Rigby High School performs the Hunchback of Notre Dame

Rigby High School’s theater department opened their spring musical, The Hunchback of Notre Dame on March 11, the seventh spring musical for director Jesse Arnold.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a challenging musical, Arnold stated, as it contains numerous challenging musical numbers and complex characters for high school actors to play. It was, according to Arnold, the natural choice for this year’s musical.
“When we were in the process of deciding this year’s musical, Hunchback came up a couple of times,” Arnold said. “At first I was like, ‘no, I don’t think we can do Hunchback. I don’t think we’re capable of Hunchback.’”
After it was mentioned, Arnold stated, it kept coming back to him until he decided that Rigby could rise to the occasion. He described the music for the show as transcendent and otherworldly, which made him excited to begin putting together the musical.
“Luckily, we have a fantastic music department,” Arnold said. “Our choir director and our Orchestra teacher have been very involved in teaching the music and they’ve pulled together wonderfully.”
The students, he stated, have more than risen to the challenge of the music. According to Arnold, they scheduled numerous music rehearsals with the students because of how difficult they knew the music for the show was going to be. Those practices often ended early, Arnold stated, or became time for students to work on different aspects of the show since they were learning and understanding the music quicker than expected.
Arnold and his team held auditions for the musical in the second week of December. Over 80 students came to audition for the musical, according to Arnold, which is the second largest turn out he had seen since he began working in Rigby. The biggest audition turn out he’s seen was three years ago when the school performed Guys and Dolls.
Over 110 students participated in the play this year. Arnold stated that there were 50 cast members, about 30 orchestra members, 25 choir members and about 15 student stage technicians involved.
He stated that the cast and crew met one time before winter break, and began rehearsing six days a week since returning to school in January. Arnold stated that he was incredibly excited for audiences to walk in to the auditorium and see the set, which the cast and crew helped to build.
“We’ve been working on the set every day since January,” Arnold said. “It’s taken about two months.”
High school senior Gunnar Charles portrayed Quasimodo, the titular Hunchback. Charles stated that the part of Quasimodo challenged him musically and theatrically.
“I wanted a challenge my senior year,” Charles said. “The acting is also a big challenge. It’s a big shift in character for me. Me as a person, being Quasimodo, you know he’s hunchbacked, he’s been sheltered from the world so he doesn’t know a whole lot, so it’s just a big change.”
Connor Moore, also a senior, played the villain of the show Claude Frollo. Moore stated that he auditioned for the part of Frollo because he was hoping to land a lead role.
“I get to be a dirtbag in front people and they clap,” Moore said. “The hardest part for me is the mannerisms of the character. He’s upright and proper and with the church, but he still had his dark side with Esmeralda and it’s hard for me to have that contrast.”
Raegan Davis, who portrayed Esmeralda, is also a senior this year. She mentioned that she was drawn to her character because Esmeralda is fun, much like herself.
“I’m very sassy,” Davis said, relating to her character. “She has a lot of emotional depth to her, and sometimes it’s harder to pretend I’m sad.”
Arnold and Corbin Rasmussen were in charge of casting decisions for the musical. According to Arnold, the lead parts are typically given to the students with the most training and experience. Moore, Charles and Davis were the most qualified for their parts in this case. However, Arnold stated that this isn’t always the case, as Charles was also cast in a lead role a few years ago, during the high school’s performance of Footloose.
“I was very excited,” Charles said. “It’s going to be challenging, but challenging is fun.”
The three lead roles agree that the cast has many members who love what they do. Charles stated that the crew had numerous people who love the experience and really put in all of their effort into the show.
“It’s been a great time, I’ll say that,” said Moore.