Rigby High School places first at annual conservation education event

Rigby High School Envirothon team placed first at the Envirothon 2022 competition in Challis. Out of 5 areas of testing, Rigby High students won the Soils and Oral Presentation categories. Then they were given a real-world scenario and two hours to develop a solution under the topic of Waste to Resources. In a ten-minute presentation to the judges, RHS team came out on top. These students were all new to the competition, not having attended Envirothon before. The team is under the supervision of Lex Godfrey, FFA Advisor at RHS.
RHS will be competing in a national Envirothon against teams from all across the US, Canada, and China in Oxford, Ohio July 24-30. The competition builds leadership experience incorporating STEM principles, experiential learning and hands-on outdoor field experiences. The competition began in 1979 by Pennsylvania Soil and Water Conservation Districts as a way to get high school students interested in conservation and environmental issues. It quickly grew to include other states and by 2014 it was overseen by National Conservation Foundation and was an international competition.
Many conservation and education professionals across Idaho invested in conducting, presenting, and judging at the meet in Challis. These include many Idaho State Soil and Water Conservation Districts, DEQ, NRCS, Forest Service, University of Idaho, Idaho Fish & Game, SWCC, Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission, and DWR. Rigby High School team was sponsored by Jefferson SWCD.