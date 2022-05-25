After receiving two bids for the Rigby High School football field turf and installation, the Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees moved to approve a bid of $434,000 from The Community Sports Development Council at their May 11 board meeting.
Bryce Bronson, Director of Business for the district, presented the board with two bids. The higher bid was for $865,000 and did not include designs for the turf. The Community Sport Development council bid, which was selected, included the site work and the turf designs.
“Price isn’t the only factor, but it is the largest factor we have to look at when looking at bids,” Bronson said.
According to the draft minutes from the meeting, the acceptance of this bid does not pose budget implications for the project, as the cost will be paid for by sponsorship and donations. The amount on the bid includes only the cost to the district, and does not include the full cost of turf which will be paid for by a grant.
Carl Hooper, the high school football coach at the reigns of the Athletic Facilities Development Project, has worked for approximately two years to acquire a grant from the Community Sports Development (CSD) to help the district pay for this project.
The CSD, according to Hooper, is an Oregon Organization oriented toward helping rural and intercity schools fund the purchase and installation of football turf. The organization selects 10 to 12 projects each year to fund, selecting JJSD #251 this year.
The organization, Hooper stated, aids the schools by paying for 60 to 70 percent of the cost for new state-of-the-art synthetic sports turf fields.
Along with the grant, Hooper was also able to organize community donations for the project. He stated donations for it ranged anywhere from $5,000 to $125,000 per donating entity.
Businesses such as West Mark Credit Union and the Woody Smith Automotive Group as well other anonymous entities donated to the project fund raising just over $500,000, according to Hooper.
The district has already received the $500,000 donations for the turf, Bronson stated at the meeting. After the meeting, Bronson stated that due to the grant and the community donations, there will be no additional cost to the district for this project.
The Rigby football field is currently a grass field. Turf will allow the district to save on maintenance costs, Hooper said, due to it’s artificial nature which doesn’t require water and has a ten to 15 year life-span.
“Replacing won’t be as expensive since all the prep-work will already have been done,” Hooper said in the April 27 issue of The Jefferson Star.
With the CSD’s memorandum of understanding signed and a small deposit paid, Bronson believes the site work should begin soon. He stated the turf was about five weeks out from when the MOU was signed, but the installations should be finished during the summer, in time for the fall football season to begin.
“To get something that nice with no expense to the taxpayers is amazing,” Bronson said.