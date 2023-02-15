Rigby High School robotics teams qualify for State competition

Rigby High School Robotics Club pictured with their awards and robotics. Pictured from left to right: Standing left to right: Back: Dyllan Taylor, Kaden Carlson, Zachary Wasemiller, Taegen Lovell, Robert Walker, Benjamin Kimber, Markus Young, Coach Deryk Barrett, Sydney Schaat, Roman Davis, Weston Carlson, Greggory Davis, Lindsay Grover, Cidnie Robbins; Middle row kneeling: Garrett Corbett, Hayden Geddes, Tanis Mireles, Karter Ricks, Colby Vadnais; Front row sitting: Amy Bennett, Mary Bennett, Addie Anderson, Zach Hiatt, Matthew Tucker, Payton Bird, Grace Barrett, Carter Madsen.

 Photo Courtesy of Rigby High School Yearbook Staff

Once again, Rigby High School robotics students have qualified to participate in the VEX Robotics State Competition.

A typical season for the Robotics program has five competitions spanning from November to March, according to RHS Robotics advisor Deryk Barrett. Thus far, Rigby has won two of the competitions.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.