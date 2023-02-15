Rigby High School robotics teams qualify for State competition

Rigby High School Robotics Club pictured with their awards and robotics. Pictured from left to right: Standing left to right: Back: Dyllan Taylor, Kaden Carlson, Zachary Wasemiller, Taegen Lovell, Robert Walker, Benjamin Kimber, Markus Young, Coach Deryk Barrett, Sydney Schaat, Roman Davis, Weston Carlson, Greggory Davis, Lindsay Grover, Cidnie Robbins; Middle row kneeling: Garrett Corbett, Hayden Geddes, Tanis Mireles, Karter Ricks, Colby Vadnais; Front row sitting: Amy Bennett, Mary Bennett, Addie Anderson, Zach Hiatt, Matthew Tucker, Payton Bird, Grace Barrett, Carter Madsen.
Once again, Rigby High School robotics students have qualified to participate in the VEX Robotics State Competition.
A typical season for the Robotics program has five competitions spanning from November to March, according to RHS Robotics advisor Deryk Barrett. Thus far, Rigby has won two of the competitions.
A couple years ago, Barrett said, Rigby had a team qualify for the World level competition through VEX, which he stated was “pretty impressive.” At that competition, his students walked away with the “Create Award,” of which Barrett was proud.
“There are about 20,000 teams world-wide, so getting to World’s competition is the hardest part,” he said.
This year, Barrett has 35 students competing, split into groups of five students to create seven teams, and while there are still competitions scheduled, two of his teams have already qualified for State.
Barrett said his students have put in countless hours of work in preparation for each competition; these have been hours spent programming and building, using the engineering design process and constantly building their robots to be better than before.
Students have come in before school and stayed after school to work on their robots, and this trimester his students have had the opportunity to spend class time working on their projects.
“Some of these kids come spend about three to four hours a day, four to five days a week for the last several months,” he said.
Qualifications for the state competition are decided through a ranking system, Barrett explained. As the season continues, Barrett is confidence his teams will continue to move up in the ranks, qualifying more of his students for the state competition.
This year’s competition, according to the VEX official website, will involve teams working together to score points on a 12 square foot field with their robots. Robots and teams will work to score foam disks into goals, spinning rollers along the field to reflect the team’s designated color and by covering field tiles by the end of the match.
A lot of what the robotics club students do and learn is self-directed, Barrett explained, and what they create is based off of their own ideas and creativity. To succeed in robotics, he said, the students need to have ambition and be able to motivate themselves.
“They got to have drive and a desire to learn,” Barrett said. “There’s no set curriculum. It’s set up for them to explore.”
Another way to succeed in robotics, he said, is to be prepare and start early. Right now, he said he is pushing for elementary schools to start teaching their students robotics.
Harwood Elementary School is currently leading Rigby in elementary robotics, he said, as they were added to the program last year. In fact, he said, this year Rigby High School will be hosting the Elementary state competition on the day following the high school competition.
“The sooner they’re involved, the better they’ve prepared for us, the more successful they’ll be,” he said.
The State VEX competition will be held on March 3 at Idaho State University in Pocatello.
