Rigby High School Student Council recognized among 33 other student councils

Rigby High School’s student council received the Etiquette Award at the State Leadership Conference on March 1.
Twenty-two student council members from Rigby traveled to Boise for the two-day conference prepared by the Idaho Associated Student Councils. The conference, which hosted student councils from 33 schools across the state, provided the students with multiple opportunities to learn and grow in their role as leaders.
The Etiquette award, given to Rigby, was one of only three awards presented to the schools at the event. With the presentation of the award, Student Council Advisor Holly Mickelson stated the Rigby council was called “professional in appearance and actions; focused, attentive, engaged and classy.”
“I’m really proud of them,” said Mickelson.
Mickelson stated that the conference participants were able to listen to key-note speakers, watch presentations and create their own presentations during break-out sessions.
“During a break-out session our students put together a presentation on increasing engagement and school spirit after returning from COVID,” Mickelson said. “Their presentation was approved and they were allowed to present and provide training to the other schools.”
One council member, Kaylee Wolfensberger, had the opportunity to grow in her leadership role on a different level than her peers, according to Mickelson.
Wolfensberger was elected last year to serve as the region’s student council president, presiding over two of five student council regions in Idaho. As Region President, she was able to participate and join with the IASC in planning and executing this year’s conference.
“It was a huge responsibility, and a large workload for her,” said Mickelson. “I really think she represented Rigby very well.”
Rigby High School’s participation in this leadership conference spans approximately 20 years, stated Mickelson. Mickelson has attended nine conferences herself, as she has been advising Rigby’s student council for nine years.
Rigby High School received a second recognition as well. The conference awarded Mickelson with the title of Advisor of the Year, her first award of this nature.
“The nominations for this came from my students,” Mickelson said. “I didn’t know anything about it until they called out my name. It makes it so much better that it was student driven.”
According to Mickelson, Rigby High School students are among the highest caliber of students in Idaho. They show exemplary leadership and are achieving great things at the high school and in the community.