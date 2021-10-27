Jessica Wahlen, who is a Family Consumer Science teacher at Rigby High School, was awarded the Distinguished Service Award through her colleagues.
The award is provided by the Idaho Family and Consumer Sciences Educators Association. The award recognizes an FCS educator, who is currently teaching and is a current member of IFCS, for outstanding service to the state association and/or FCS education over a period of years.
Four of Wahlen’s colleagues nominated her for the award, and all of them mentioned how deserving of the award she is.
Wahlen has been teaching at Rigby High School for the past eight years, but has been teaching FCS for a total of 18 years.
“I love teaching Family & Consumer Sciences and especially Culinary Arts because the things that I am teaching are immediately applicable to my students lives,” said Wahlen.
Wahlen mentioned she loves teaching at Rigby because she has great students who are always excited to learn.
Wahlen stated she is honored to have been nominated by fellow FCS teachers and to have received the award of Distinguished Service from the Idaho Family & Consumer Sciences Educators Association.
Rigby High School Principal Bryan Lords remarked on Wahlen as a teacher at the high school and what this achievement means.
Lords stated the award means that Wahlen is and has been a leader and confidant for other FACS teachers around the state of Idaho.
“For us as the school, we have always known we have the best teachers and awards like this just prove that teachers like Jessica are deserving of the recognition,” Lords said.
Jessica does an amazing job teaching the Culinary Arts students, according to Lords. Jessica is one of those teachers that will work with any student that is assigned to them. Lords stated Jessica fosters amazing relationships with her students and they are willing to work hard in the classroom for her because they know she cares.
Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Superintendent Chad Martin also commented on Wahlen and her success as a teacher at the high school.
According to Martin, he believes this is the first time anyone in their district has received this award.
Martin stated their teachers are amazing and work so hard to help the students succeed. Anytime one of their teachers gets recognized for their efforts it is a celebration of the whole school and district.
“It is always an honor when our teachers are recognized for their hard work; Jessica is dedicated to her students and providing every opportunity for success for them,” said Martin. “For her to be recognized for her commitment to her students is a great reflection of the work she does and all the other teachers and staff do at Rigby High School.”