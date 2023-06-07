Rigby High School track team among sate champions

Cody Cordingly was State Champion in the 110 meter hurdles at the State Track and Field Competition May 19 and 20.

 Photo Courtesy of Michael Najera

Rigby High School’s Track and Field team ranked among the state champions after competing against other 5A schools on May 19 and 20. Rigby girls took third in state while the boys took fourth place.

“We did a lot of great things this year,” said coach James Parrish. “Considering the weather, I would say [the season was] phenomenal.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.