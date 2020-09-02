The Rigby High School varsity girls and boys soccer teams began their seasons Aug. 21 with matches against Bonneville High School.
The girls’ team won the Friday match 8-2, scoring two goals in the first half and bringing up another six goals in the second half. Bonneville High girls scored a single goal each half.
The following day, the girls played the Hillcrest Knights in another non-conference game and ended the day with a tied score of 2-2.
The game for the girls and boys were neutral, non-conference games.
The boys’ team took a win over Bonneville with a score of 17-1. Rigby boys are ranked 62 nationally as compared to Bonneville with a ranking of 232. Rigby’s team pulled out nine goals in the first half, not giving Bonneville the chance to score at all. In the second half, Bonneville scored a single goal as Rigby turned out another eight goals.
The boys also played the Knights Aug. 22 and pulled out a narrow win of 3-2. Both teams scored one goal in the first half, but Rigby boys got one on the Knights in the second half.
The boys and girls played again Aug. 27 against Skyline High School with the girls’ team away and the boys home.
The Trojan girls lost Thursday’s away game to the Grizzlies with a score of 1-3.
Rigby boys achieved another win over Skyline with a final score of 5-2 at home. The first half saw two points only from Rigby while Skyline stayed at zero. Skyline boys put two goals on the board but couldn’t pass the Rigby team who scored another three goals in the second half.
Bart Mower, the boys soccer coach, said while they’ve been playing well in their non-conference games, the team is still working on improving their skills.
“A win isn’t always a sign of perfection,” Mower said. “But they’re good boys, they’re coachable and this year’s team is younger and eager to fight for their games.”
Mower said they’re focused on setting and reaching little goals that will hopefully take the team to state again, but this time, they hope to win.
Assistant Coach and JV coach Samantha Richins said the girls would be working on passing and field awareness before their games Aug. 29.
“Those are a couple of things we really want to work on,” Richins said. “Getting the ball around to each other and working together as a team.”
Both teams played against Blackfoot High School Aug. 29 with the girls at home and the boys away.
The girls beat Blackfoot with a score of 5-2 and the boys team lost with a score of 5-3.
The teams played again Sept. 1 against Highland High School and updates can be found at the Rigby Trojans Athletics Facebook page.
Upcoming Varsity Girls’ Games: Sept. 3 against Shelley @ Shelley; Sept. 8 against Thunder Ridge @ Rigby.
Upcoming Varsity Boys’ Games: Sept. 3 against Shelley @ Rigby; Sept. 8 against Thunder Ridge @ Thunder Ridge.