Rigby High teacher recognized for "exemplary volunteerism"

Brock Sondrup received recognition for the National Speech and Debate Association for his “...exemplary volunteerism to promote speech and debate.”
Sondrup, a teacher and Debate coach at Rigby High School, serves on the Idaho Mountain River District Committee for the NSDA. In a letter from J. Scott Wunn, director for the association, Wunn states that not only does Sondrup go above and beyond in his service, he also has helped to make difficult decisions regarding tournaments in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This week is National Volunteer Week, and we are proud to celebrate the commitment that Brock has made to help students in your area access speech and debate,” Wunn wrote. “Without Brock, our community would not be what it is today. Moreover, the future of our activity would not be as bright.”