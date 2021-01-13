Rigby holds hearing on LID

The Rigby Council held time for public comment on the proposal of a new Local Improvement District for residents along 3rd West, 4th North and Tall Ave.
Residents and council members first heard a presentation by Jaden Jackson with Keller Associates on the planned repairs and approximate costs.
‘Over time, they break down, they start to have other problems,” Jackson explained. “[These lines] were at the very top of the areas that needed replaced.”
Jackson said that residents had inquired about the need for the project and believed it was a result of the subdivision in the area, but that the project was based solely on the need to repair the sewer main.
The 4th North portion of the project will include replacing the sewer, replacing sewer and water services to the property line, replacing asphalt roadway and sidewalks and replacing sections of curb and gutter.
The approximate cost for 4th North is rounded to $1,011,000 with the homeowners being responsible for 23.9% of the cost. Bills for residents in this area range from $2,370 to $16,857.
All of Tall Ave. currently does not have any curb and gutter which has resulted in issues with water drainage and damage to the roadway.
“It definitely has some bumps and goes up and down a little bit,” Jackson said.
The plan is to replace the sewer and water main on Tall Ave. and install two French Drains (stormwater), replace water and sewer services to property lines, replace the asphalt roadway and sidewalk, and add curb and gutter.
“On Tall Avenue, the current water line is undersized,” Jackson stated. “And there is an actual fire hydrant on Tall Avenue that isn’t tied in just because it can’t supply fire flow. While this is happening, the water main itself will be upsized to a six inch, that fire hydrant will be taken care of and connect so if there is any problems, it will work properly.”
The total rounded project cost for Tall Ave. is $561,000 with 16.5% to paid by residents. Bills for these residents range from about $5,307 to $9,905.
The project on 3rd West is focusing on installing a French drain (stormwater), completing the roadway and adding curb, gutter and sidewalk in front of three homes.
Total cost is estimated to be about $71,000 with 32.7% estimated to be covered by the residents. The proposed bill for residents is set at about $12,159, $10,894 and $175.56. The resident with the lowest bill will only be charged for sidewalk being done in front of the home.
Following the presentation, the floor was opened up for residents that signed up for the hearing.
Nancy Madsen lives on Tall Ave. and was the only resident that spoke in favor of the project, as she experiences heavy flooding in front of her home with the lack of drainage. She also has the fire hydrant in her yard that has not been properly hooked up and would like to have a working one in case of emergencies.
Steve Abbott lives on 4th North spoke on a neutral standpoint and asked questions on how mailboxes will be addressed as they currently sit in the middle of the sidewalk and several residents would like to keep their mailboxes as is.
Jackson said they’ve spoken to residents on keeping individual mailboxes or creating community mailboxes, but that decision has not been set yet.
Connie Woods and several other residents asked questions on how the city expects payment to be done, either all up front or over time, as it’s a big bill coming that they weren’t expecting.
Thomas Hatch also voiced a question on payment, how long they expect the project to take and if access to their homes would be impacted during the work.
Payment can be done upfront or on a plan, but payments would be subjected to interest. Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said the entire project would be completed in phases but that they made sure to have access available to homes at the end of the day.
Bradley also spoke about a previous LID project and said if people had problems leaving or getting home, they could call him and he would personally see to it that they were able to leave or make it back to their residence at the end of the day.
“We don’t wanna inconvenience people,” Bradley said. “This is supposed to be a good thing. If I can help, if you need me to go get groceries, holler at me.”
Julie Terrell asked on the landscaping impacts as she has a pine tree fence that she’s concerned about being destroyed.
Jackson said that because the trees are dead, they’ll be able to grind off the roots without impacting the fence.
As the conversation turned to time for the council, councilmember Nichole Weight asked if the 3rd West work was needed right at this time.
Bradley stated that it is not an absolute necessity and that they brought it up for snow plowing, to tie the blocks in, to comply with the American Disabilities Act on sidewalks and the want to improve the area.
“We figured we’d get a better price while we’re doing all this other work to have it done at this time,” Bradley said.
Councilmember Becky Harrison did express her concerns on the necessity of doing the portion of 3rd West at this time as well and if it would be possible to wait until the city decided to do the entire street. She understands the need for curb and gutter but didn’t think the sidewalk needed to be done as the cost could be reduced by thousands by not doing the sidewalk.
Mayor Jason Richardson said the continuity is important but did ask Bradley if there were any issues with the sewer, which there are not.
“Our code and our desire and what we’ve been working with on finding grants and saving up money is to put continuity in our sidewalks, and part of it just right there, the new subdivision... children leaving there and then walking to school, they would walk right up to that intersection,” Richardson said. “We’ve gotta get these sidewalks put together.”
Harrison said that the residents there though would be paying for 32% of the project, the highest of any of the projects, when there wasn’t an actual necessity with the improvements with sewer or water at this time but that the city was just choosing to do that area. She also said it would make sense to wait until they chose to put sidewalk on the whole street but that she understands the need for curb and gutter.
Following the discussion, the council moved to proceed with the LID and publishing the ordinance with the prices as listed in the presentation.