According to a press release put out by the Central Fire District, at 06:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, Central Fire District’s Station 1-Rigby and Station-2 Ririe were toned out for a house fire located at 404 1E 200 N. As 911 calls were coming in to dispatch and reporting that the house was engulfed in flames, Station-3 Lewisville and Station-4 Menan were called out as well. Upon Chief Anderson’s arrival he called for Bonneville County’s Ucon Fire to assist with water supply.
As stated in the press release, a double wide mobile home was found to be engulfed in flames. The first law enforcement personnel on scene confirmed that all occupants were out of the house and in a safe area.
The report states firefighters worked on extinguishment of the home and surrounding trees. There were structures close to the burning home and those structures were protected as well. The home is considered a total loss. There were no injuries to home occupants or firefighters. There was possibly one cat that did not survive the fire. It was reported that 2 dogs and 1 cat made it safely out of the fire as well.
According to the press release, the estimated damage to the home is $115,000 dollars. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Central Fire will be working with the State Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause of the fire.