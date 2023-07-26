Rigby hosts third annual Water Polo invitational

Ten teams from Boise, Rigby and Utah gathered at Jefferson County Lake on July 14 and 15 to participate in the Rigby Lake Water Polo Invitational. A total of 36 games were played over the weekend, the largest turnout since the tournament’s inception in 2021.
Jefferson County Lake was host to the third annual Rigby Lake Water Polo Invitational on July 14 and 15 this year, with the largest line-up of teams the competition has ever seen.
Ten teams gathered at the lake this year, the only event the Rigby High School Polo Club hosts, according to Coach Ryan Hancock. The RHS team competed against one other high school team from the Bear Lake and Tremonton area, as well as eight teams of mixed ages predominantly over 18 years in the open competition.
“There about six or seven teams from Utah, one from Boise, and we had some players from as far as Virginia join teams to play at our invitational,” Hancock said.
The first tournament Rigby hosted, Hancock recounted, took place in 2021 and was the brainchild of his assistant coach Willy Wasemiller. At the time 11 kids came out to the lake to play. The event, Hancock said, has only grown in the three years since.
Hancock stated the RHS team did not win the tournament, playing six out of 36 games and coming in at tenth place. However, the experience was still rich with opportunities for the swimmers to improve their game and their skills.
“The older teams, they’re not really there to demoralize and crush their younger opponents,” Hancock said. “They’re really there to bolster them and teach them the tips and tricks of the game.”
The competition is just that, a competition, but according to Hancock, it’s very friendly.
Rigby students have participated all three years of the tournament, and every year Hancock said the kids come back to him having learned so much more about the game from the other teams, which have had several years more experience in the sport. They learn a lot, he said, about positioning and holding the ball.
Hancock stated the Water Polo club was created after he began coaching the Rigby High School swim team when a student asked him if he’d heard of Water Polo. Having played the sport, himself, he worked to get the club started up.
While club members have the opportunity to play in Twin Falls, Coeur d’Alene and Boise throughout the year, the Rigby Lake invitational is the only event they can host due to their lack of pool space.
Right now, however, one of the organization’s more short-term goals is to grow and add more players to their team. Enough, Hancock said, to play at the state level.
To play at the state level, he explained, there need to be a certain amount of players on the team. Seven players are needed on “the field” with about four to five substitutes on the bench. The reason, he explained, is to allow players adequate time to catch a breather before going back into the game.
“This game, it takes a lot of work and it’s tiring,” Hancock said.
Water Polo, he said, is a great opportunity for students who didn’t quite make football, basketball or soccer to still participate in athletic endeavors while at school. The club, he said, doesn’t require much experience or skill as both can be gained through playing.
“I mean, it’s a mix of basketball and soccer anyway,” he said. “You’re throwing a ball in a net. You don’t even need to be a fast swimmer.”
One of the teams longer-term goals would be to start a non-profit clinic or camp for grade school kids to learn and play water polo. This, Hancock said, would take a few years to get started, but he is excited to bring the program to fruition.
The July 14 and 15 tournament began drew in many crowds, Hancock said, as curious lake-goers elected to watch the games taking place. In fact, several individuals approached him to inquire how they could become involved.
“I’m glad it’s picking up,” Hancock stated. “There were a ton of people at the lake, and I got a lot of inquiries.”
