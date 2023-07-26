Rigby hosts third annual Water Polo invitational

Ten teams from Boise, Rigby and Utah gathered at Jefferson County Lake on July 14 and 15 to participate in the Rigby Lake Water Polo Invitational. A total of 36 games were played over the weekend, the largest turnout since the tournament’s inception in 2021.

 Photo Courtesy of Jenna Hancock

Jefferson County Lake was host to the third annual Rigby Lake Water Polo Invitational on July 14 and 15 this year, with the largest line-up of teams the competition has ever seen.

Ten teams gathered at the lake this year, the only event the Rigby High School Polo Club hosts, according to Coach Ryan Hancock. The RHS team competed against one other high school team from the Bear Lake and Tremonton area, as well as eight teams of mixed ages predominantly over 18 years in the open competition.


