The Rigby City Council moved to increase sewer fee rates for both residents and non-residents following a public hearing held on Dec. 1.
"City Council had an opportunity to raise the revenue rates to help take care of expenses of maintenance and upkeep," said Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler.
A public hearing on the matter was required, according to legal documentation from City Clerk Dave Swager, due to the rate increases exceeding five percent from the current fiscal year.
The flat rate for Rigby residents was increased from $52.50 to $58.00. The metered rate, per thousand gallons has increased from $5.25 to $5.80.
The flat rate for non-residents increased from $105 to $116, while the metered rate, per thousand gallon has increased from $10.50 to $11.60.
No members of the public attended the public hearing to speak for or against the rate increase.
"Of course we never like to raise rates," said Council Chair Becky Harrison, "but we see the wisdom in it when we need money to fix things."
Council discussion reiterated the need to increase the rates to ensure operational and maintenance costs for the sewer plant were covered. The last time the sewer rates were increased was over a year and a half ago, according to Datwyler.
The new sewer rates will take effect on January 1, according to the corresponding resolution which was formally adopted that same night.
