The Rigby City Council moved to increase sewer fee rates for both residents and non-residents following a public hearing held on Dec. 1.

"City Council had an opportunity to raise the revenue rates to help take care of expenses of maintenance and upkeep," said Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler. 


