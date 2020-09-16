Rigby kicks off homecoming

Rigby High School kicked off their school year with their Homecoming festivities.
“We’re hoping this can give the students some sense of normalcy,” said Principal Bryan Lords. “I think last years seniors, with only having two-thirds of their school year and not a normal graduation, really had a shock. And I think this year’s seniors have gone into it thinking they weren’t going to get much.”
Lords said as the principal, he wants students to enjoy school and that they’re working with the community to come up with events for students while still following the guidance of Eastern Idaho Public Health.
Following the dance Sept. 12, students participated in dress up days including Rival School Showdown day Sept. 14 and then Identity Swap day.
Sept. 16 is Rapper vs. Rocker and Powder Puff will start at 6:00 p.m. Frat House vs. Sorority will be Sept. 17 and the Junior Varsity football team will play an away game against Hillcrest at 7:00 p.m.
The Rigby Trojans will hold a virtual video assembly Sept. 18, which is “All out Spirit Day” and the Varsity football team will play Hillcrest High School at 7:00 p.m. at Rigby.
There will be a parade, but no bonfire this year.
“Our number one priority will always be the safety of our students,” Lords said. “We don’t like things they way they are either, with the masks and distancing, but even though they can’t see it, we’re still smiling and ready to help.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the football stadium’s maximum capacity will be 50% and spectators are required to wear a face covering and maintain physical distancing of 6 ft. with others not of their household.
Varsity football players, varsity cheer and dance team members receive limited ticket vouchers. Football vouchers should enter through the North West gate, that opens at 5:45 p.m. Cheer and dance voucher holders should enter through entries two and three.
Visitor ticket vouchers are available through the visiting team’s Athletic Director and visitors should use entrance number four.
General Admission tickets are available the week before football games until they are sold out and a purchaser must have a valid ID to purchase two general admission tickets.
Student tickets are also limited. Students with an Activity Card receive one ticket with free entry and students without an Activity Card can purchase one ticket.
Entrance on game day for students will be at the Pass Gate at entry two. Pass Tickets for sponsors and Idaho High School Athletic Association passes are limited and entry will be at the Pass Gate at Entry two.
According to the Rigby High School website, with limited tickets, they expect games to be sold out during their pre-sale general admission date. If the game is not sold out, tickets are available at the main West gate at 6:00 p.m. game day.
Every other row in the bleachers will be marked with tape to indicate it is closed. Spectators cannot sit on rows with tape. When bleachers reach capacity, spectators should space out around the track and grass area. Camp chairs are suggested and physical distancing should be maintained.
“Our mantra that we’ve had for the six months or so continues to be our guidance – we’re all in this together and to just please be patient as we work through this,” Lords said.