Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley was approved by the Rigby City Council to extend the waterline down Rigby Lake Drive for a commercial building as well as a new subdivision.
Both properties are north of Squealers; one of the properties is 16 acres and the developer wants it to be zoned commercial, and the other property is approximately 32 acres and the developer wants it to be zoned R-1.
Bradley stated that the city waterline extends only to Squealers. The waterline would then need to be extended an additional 218,000 feet in order to accommodate the two additional properties.
Bradley asked the council if they would be willing to help the developer with the waterline extension.
The property on the southwest recently received a waterline extension and asked where the water was coming from, Datwyler stated. Bradley then stated the water comes off of 400.
Datwyler then asked if the waterline would dead-end. Bradley stated the developer would take it into their property and then loop it back down into the aforementioned property off of 400. The developers would be responsible for the waterline.
Datwyler mentioned the other properties to the north have already been developed. That is correct, according to Bradley. If the city is able to talk to the developer, then the city can ask him to develop the commercial first and they will be able to work alongside the developer as to how the properties come along.
Harrison asked where the money comes from, and City Clerk Dave Swager stated it comes out of the water connections in the county, which Datwyler then stated was 400% of the revenue during last year.
Datwyler asked how the waterline will look, in which Bradley stated the developer will be in charge of making sure the waterline makes a loop and hits all of the homes that are in his development. The waterline will extend over to the Annis Highway. Datwyler asked if they could break off the waterline for developments to the west, in which Bradley said it was possible.
According to Bradley, he was only looking for the council to give him the go-ahead to work with the developer about the waterline.