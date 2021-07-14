Rigby local Michelle Fackrell stated her concerns about the entrance and exit gates at the Rigby Lake during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting held July 6. The commissioners did not come to a conclusion regarding more access points for the lake.
Fackrell stated the lake doesn’t necessarily have an entrance to the park that isn’t shared with recreational vehicles coming and going to the park.
“My concern is how people are supposed to enter on bikes and foot when they’re sharing the lane with huge RVs,” said Fackrell. “The drivers tend to not be respectful or understanding when these people are entering the park. The vehicles need to slow down.”
Fackrell stated her concern is there will be an accident if the lanes continue to be shared. She would like there to be a way to walk into the lake without having to share a lane.
Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames stated she and the lake host, Wayne Nef, have talked about this, and there are speed bumps for traffic that comes in and out of the park.
“We have more gates that we have coming in all the time that we don’t know about,” said Eames. “Some people stop on the freeway and come over the fence. It’s hard to maintain what’s going on in the park; it’s a nightmare to try and keep track of them.”
Nef stated even the gate Eames mentioned had a chain and lock on it, but that it had been cut off and they started to notice there were large groups of teenagers and people with alcohol coming in and out.
“As soon as we locked that gate up, there was another gate that showed up in the trees,” said Nef.
According to Nef, during the Independence Day celebration that is held at the lake every year, an officer pointed out a group of kids that were coming through a new gate, and once they sealed that gate off they went back to the first one and people were climbing over that one.
“If we have four gates that we need to monitor, that becomes a large problem,” Nef said.
Eames stated it would be like opening Pandora’s box. There isn’t enough manpower to man those gates, and Eames said she can’t watch them from her office while she takes care of business in there.
“I don’t see positives to opening more gates,” said Eames.
Fackrell concluded by stating how much Rigby Lake means to her.
“We have a great community because of the lake,” said Fackrell. “I want our focus to be on the good the lake provides.”