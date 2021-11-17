Jefferson County Parks and Recreation directory Mickey Eames was approved to purchase two docks for the Jefferson County Lake during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting on Nov. 8 for $3,813.32.
Jefferson County Parks and Recreation Director Mickey Eames stated, at the moment, there are no docks, but there are three boat ramps. Over the summer, Eames was having difficulties with people water-logging the boat docks and sinking them.
According to Eames, as of next Sept., they are going to allow two water skiing outfits to set up a small course from the boat ramp to Shelter B. Eames mentioned the lake is relatively empty by Sept., so it would be easy for two boats to be able to be on the lake at the same time.
There were motorboats allowed on the lake before Eames. Motorboats will now be allowed, but only from Sept. 1 until the close of the lake.
Eames also mentioned the Rigby High School water polo team used the lake last year for a tournament because it’s somewhere they could swim for the summer, and they would like to make it an annual thing. Eames stated she would like to see it continue as well. According to Eames, they would put two docks at the end of the island to help the students.
“It’s a win-win for those with smaller boats to be able to do that, and it’s a win for us as well we because we can use the docks throughout the season and it’s there for the boaters as well,” said Eames.
Eames stated, as of next summer, because of the issues with docks being sunk, they will be charging those who sink the docks with destruction of property. Eames also reiterated the need for people who visit the lake to be considerate and clean up after their animals.
The lake has already received one of the two docks.