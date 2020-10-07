The Rigby City Library has been selected as one of 102 projects to receive funding to increase internet access for Idahoans.
The Rigby library will be turned into a designated WiFi hotspot that people can access the web 24 hours a day, seven days a week, making it the first designated internet hotspot in Rigby. It will receive network equipment “capable of symmetrical gigabit speeds, including indoor and outdoor wireless access points,” Marilynn Kamoe, director of the Rigby City Library, said the government will send someone to install it in October.
“You know, we’re a small town. We do have people that come in trying to get on to the internet. It just gives them another option with our COVID-limited hours. It makes it an option for those that need internet whether it’s with school, jobs, whatever,” Kamoe, who applied for the grant, said.
The Rigby City Library has cut down on its hours due to the pandemic. It has moved from opening 36 hours per week to 20 hours per week.
Rigby’s new hot spot is part of the “Rural Libraries Connecting Idahoans via Wi-Fi Hotspots” initiative. This month, the program granted $1 million to public libraries in communities of fewer than 3,000 people. A second $1 million went go to public libraries in communities of less than 10,000 people. Rigby, which has a population of 4,241, fell into the latter category.
Funding for these hot spots comes from the $2 million in grants given to the Idaho Commission for Libraries through the Idaho Department of Commerce’s Broadband Grant Program. That program is funded through money received by the state of Idaho from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“We appreciate the work done by the governor’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee to identify key broadband infrastructure needs and the inclusion of grant funding for Idaho’s public libraries as they strive to better meet those broadband needs for Idahoans in our state’s smallest, most rural communities,” said Idaho State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White in a press release.
Connecting to the internet through WiFi, phone service or other means is difficult and expensive for many in the state. The Idaho Commission for Libraries pointed out that Idaho is one of the lowest-ranking states when it comes to broadband availability. Approximately 20% of Idahoans do not have access to the internet at home, according to the commission. For many, the public library is how they stay connected.
“These projects will help many rural communities and tens of thousands of households with new high-speed internet service for remote learning, working, local government services and telehealth access,” said Commerce Director Tom Kealey in a press release.
—SALLY KRUTZIG