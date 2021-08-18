Rigby local, Michelle Mortimer, daughter of Dale and Doris Mortimer, recently graduated from the University of Wyoming with a JD in Natural Resource Sciences and a Master of Art degree, receiving both at the same time this spring. The title of her degree is Environment and Natural Resources.
Mortimer graduated from Rigby High School in 2011. She then went on to Utah State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Law and Constitutional studies, with a double minor in History and Sociology in 2015.
Mortimer recently got back from taking the Bar exam in Boise.