Liliane Anderson of Rigby made local history this month when a Veterans of Foreign Wars panel chose her speech as the winner of the Idaho Voice of Democracy contest.
Anderson, daughter of Jennifer and Cody Scott Anderson, is likely the first person from Jefferson County to win at the state level, and will go on to represent Idaho in Washington, D.C.
The Voice of Democracy is an audio-essay program through the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Students in grades nine through 12 participate each year by submitting three to five minute speeches on a patriotic theme. “What Makes America Great” was the theme for 2019-2020.
Anderson, who is home-schooled, said she heard about the competition through Rigby teacher Jason Richardson, who teaches group night classes at his house each Wednesday. Somehow, Anderson managed to squeeze speech writing in between regular classes and the night class, two jobs, ballroom dancing and learning guitar. She also received some help editing the speech in the night classes.
“It was kind of hard sometimes,” she said.
A week before the submission deadline, Anderson said she had nearly completed her speech when she decided it was not good enough.
“I just deleted it all,” she said.
She restarted, with one week to go this time. She said she recalls recording her speech the night before the deadline.
“It was kind of crazy but it was good,” Anderson said.
Her extra work paid off. The speech won her a $100 scholarship at the local competition. It won her another $100 at the district level. At state, she took away $1,000 when she won first place.
She said she also felt intangible benefits from the speech-writing process and her interactions with veterans.
“The more that I’ve learned about our country and all the people that have sacrificed that have come before, the more and the deeper my love for all the people and their sacrifices,” she said.
Anderson will also receive an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. to represent Idaho at the national Voice of Democracy competition and travel to Valley Forge in Pennsylvania with other state winners. She said loves to travel and is most looking forward to seeing the nation’s capitol.
“I am so excited,” she said. “I have always wanted to go to D.C., so I am pretty pumped.”
Robert Jones, chairman of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) youth scholarship program, said competition in the Voice of Democracy is “very, very stiff,” with 516 students submitting their patriotic speeches this year.
Upon meeting the 17-year-old and her parents after Anderson was selected as the winner, Jones said he could tell she had a good network of support and would represent the state well at the national competition.
“I was extremely impressed with her,” Jones said. “Her professionalism and her family, I can tell you that students who do well have great support from their families.”
The first-place winner of the national competition will receive a scholarship prize of $30,000, with other national scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $16,000. Roy Gibson, commander of VFW Snake River Post 1004, said they knew Anderson was a “smart little gal” when they chose her as the local winner, and said members of the post have only become more and more impressed.
“She’s in the running with all of the other state winners, and hopefully she’ll do good,” Gibson said.