In a press release from the Central Fire District, Central Fire Districts' Rigby & Ririe stations were called out at 12:30AM this morning for a report of a house on fire located on 3842E and 38N Rigby. The owners of the home are Dave and Julie Kroon. It was reported that the house was engulfed in flames. Central’s Lewisville and Menan stations were also dispatched to the house fire. Upon arriving on scene, they found extensive fire running throughout the house.
Two engine crews started extinguishment and one engine crew protected neighboring houses from flame exposure. One engine crew set up water shuttle source for firefighting.
Central Fire responded with 3 engines, 3 water tenders, 2 Scene-light trucks, 1 Quick Response Medical truck and 3 command vehicles. An Idaho Falls ambulance was also dispatched to this scene for medical evaluation of the homeowner. There were no serious injuries, but 1 homeowner was transported to the hospital by Idaho Falls ambulance where she was treated and released for smoke inhalation. Smoke detectors did wake up some occupants of the house.
House was considered a total loss. Estimated value of the home is 400,000.00 dollars.
Fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 4:15 AM. The cause of the fire was possibly an electrical issue, but it will be investigated by the State Deputy Fire Marshal.
Fire Cause: Under investigation
Fire Loss: Estimated: Total loss - $600,000.00
For more information contact: Carl Anderson 208-243-3511