Rigby looks for more options on engineers

Re-issue Request for Proposals
The Rigby City Council moved to re-issue their Request for Proposals for Solid Waste Collections Oct. 15 after canceling the original proceedings. The board failed to follow the correct protocols and there were concerns on the clarity of the request.
"Our last RFP to do the solid waste proposals had a couple of errors," Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson said to the council.
Richardson explained that as they valued the bids, the conditions of the point system were similar but not identical to the one that went out in the bids. To remedy the situation, the board removed the RFP Oct. 1 and reissued it Oct. 15.
"Truthfully, there's nothing that I want to change," said Public Works Director Mitch Bradley. "This is something we kinda need to pick up the pace on a little bit."
Bradley stated that with the growth occurring, he's running out of trash cans to issue to new residents and the sooner the better on finalizing the RFP and awarding the bid. The council hopes to have the process done by Nov. 5.
"We'll make it work one way or another," Bradley said. "We can gather things up, it's just with the building and things going on... I'm a planner"
Request for Qualifications for on-call engineering consulting services
The city council also discussed creating a more competitive environment for on-call engineering services.
"The city has been tied into a contract with Keller for 20 years," Bradley said. "I don't have any complaints about Keller, but this will shake the tree a little bit and see if we can get better prices. Twenty years ago, we were doing maybe seven projects a year, and things have changed quite a bit from that."
Richardson stated that other cities have a roster where they can pull from different engineering groups based on expertise and while the city is appreciative of Marvin Fielding and Keller Engineering, he wants to make sure the city is fostering competition.
"If somebody comes up and says hey, the engineer you're using is charging you too much, my experience is really with Keller engineering, I don't have an understanding of any other engineering firm, and whether or not we have a competitive advantage for the city," he told the council.
The RFQ will collect information from other engineering firms with the goal of creating a roster of engineers and split them up into categories of what they're qualified to do.
Review of construction estimate on sewer lift
Looking at the proposed contract for the sewer lift station from Keller, Bradley stated that he wasn't a fan of the contract as it locked the city into a set price.
"They based their cost on the estimate and basically the city would've had to pay the set cost whether it cost less or not," Bradley said.
According to Bradley, when an engineering company gives the cost of a job, they calculate what they think the cost of supplies and labor will be with flexibility to the cost if it is lower or higher than the initial estimate.
"I didn't want to be locked into anything and Keller has now come back and given us a new contract that will be based on the true cost," he stated.