The City Council for Rigby discovered a second error in awarding the solid waste collections project, resulting in the withdrawal of the contract to Eagle Rock Sanitation.
According to Public Works Director Mitch Bradley, the city did not publish the date and time of when the bids would be opened. Following a discussion on the project in an executive session, the council moved to abandon the Request for Proposals.
“I do want to move forward to bid the project because it will save residents quite a bit of money,” Bradley said. “Hopefully it will go onto another agenda soon and we can get this wrapped up.”
PSI submitted the complaint after the bid was awarded to Eagle Rock Sanitation Nov. 5. Choice Sanitation, Eagle Rock and PSI were the three companies to submit bids for the waste collection contract, with Eagle Rock scoring the highest after the bids were reviewed.
Mayor Jason Richardson stated previously that the city looked into going with a private company ten years ago, but the price at the time didn’t beat what it was costing the city.
Richardson said that now, hiring a private group for the solid waste collection would improve services for city residents. If the contract was moving forward, the switch would have most likely been done Jan. 1, 2021.
The first time the city council tried to award the contract, there were clerical errors after the city used protocols from two different processes when looking at the proposals.
“We had kind of a combo of the two going when we looked through them,” Richardson said.
The city can look at either the scope of the work or the cost of the project when assessing proposals.
For now, the project is on hold until the item can be placed back on the city council’s agenda, at which time they will have to begin the process a third time.