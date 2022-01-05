A Rigby man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly choked a woman until she was afraid he would kill her.
The probable cause affidavit states a third party intervened and called 911 after separating Chris Daniels, 61, from the victim. The caller told Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies that Daniels had been using methamphetamine and drinking alcohol.
The affidavit states Daniels began yelling at the deputies from a window while undressed when they arrived.
A deputy found the victim hiding in the basement. The deputy reported that she had red marks around her neck and was struggling to speak.
The victim said Daniels entered a bedroom as she was snapping beans and began choking her. She said she thought he was going to kill her and kicked him off. She then met the witness and told him to call 911. The bedroom was in disarray when examined by deputies, with beans scattered on the floor.
Daniels told police he had been arguing with the victim and that the situation had “escalated,” but did not say what exactly had happened. He indicated to deputies that he knew the victim believed he was going to kill her.
Daniels was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim and he was released on pretrial supervision.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 6 in Jefferson County Court.