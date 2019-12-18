A Rigby man has been charged after he reportedly stabbed his friend during a drunken argument.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was arguing with Zackry Claren Mickelsen, 28, on Halloween. The two were returning from a bar when the argument became physical.
The victim told police they were fighting in Mickelsen’s girlfriend’s car when he felt a sharp pain in his abdomen. The victim said he did not see a weapon but did see he was bleeding.
The victim said he exited the car to avoid being stabbed again. He said Mickelsen and his girlfriend drove away. The victim said he leaned on his girlfriend’s car, worried he would pass out from blood loss. Police later found smears of blood on the car.
The victim’s girlfriend called 911 when he entered the house. He was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he underwent abdominal surgery. A doctor confirmed the victim’s injury was consistent with a stab wound and was four inches deep. The detective collected clothing the victim wore during the stabbing and found a puncture consistent with a stabbing.
According to the victim, Mickelsen arrived at the victim’s house the next day to apologize and return the victim’s wallet. The victim said Mickelsen offered to pay his medical bills and offered him a hunting bow and other gifts if he didn’t report the incident to law enforcement.
The victim later reported receiving a text message from Mickelsen that was just the letter “X.” The victim interpreted the text as a threat. His girlfriend received a text message from Mickelsen’s girlfriend telling her to “watch her back.”
Mickelsen was arrested on Nov. 15 and posted a $100,000 on Nov. 18. He was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and arraigned on Dec. 2. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 9 in the Jefferson County Courthouse.
Jonathan Hogan
Post Register