A Rigby man accused of stealing more than $4,000 worth of items from Scotty's True Value is being charged with one count of grand theft.
Kacee Mark Wilson, a former employee at Scotty's, reportedly took tools, jewelry, chairs and other items while working at the store. According to the police report, when questioned, Wilson was cooperative and told police he had taken items from Scotty's starting in April, about a month after he said he began working at the store. He told police he took the items and sold them on Facebook Marketplace, telling buyers he had received the items as a gift or had multiple of the same thing when asked. He told police he and his girlfriend had a baby on the way and a new place and he wanted to use the sales to supplement his income.
The manager of Scotty's, Dan Housel, suspected Wilson was stealing items when Housel found out Wilson had been moving cameras so the doorway into the building was not in view. He also suspected the cameras in Wilson’s work area had been rendered not to record. Police could not find video evidence of Wilson stealing items, but cameras had been moved and some had been disabled.
When asked about moving the cameras, Wilson told police he once moved the cameras because he suspected someone was messing with his car and wanted to make sure it was captured on camera, but said any other time he moved cameras was to make sure they would not see him taking items.
A fellow Scotty’s employee made a statement that she had seen Wilson’s girlfriend, who worked across the street, with a ring on she recognized from Scotty’s. An employee also reported Wilson had been taking photos of the jewelry case and “acting strange” in the store, including looking at merchandise while on shift.
Wilson told police he had ordered an engagement ring for his girlfriend and when it arrived a few weeks later, took it from the box after getting the master keys to lock up. Wilson told police his girlfriend was unaware he had been stealing and that he had told her he had purchased the items at a discounted rate that was then taken out of his paycheck.
Wilson’s in-laws also returned three zero gravity chairs given to them by Wilson, which they said they suspected had been stolen.
After firing Wilson from Scotty’s, Housel told police he found a letter on his desk addressed from Wilson. In the letter, Wilson asked Housel not to press charges, mentioning he had a baby on the way. He apologized for stealing from the store and offered to pay back $3,500. Housel submitted the letter to police.
Wilson requested to waive the preliminary hearing and waived his rights to an attorney. His arraignment hearing was scheduled for Aug. 26 at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
If Wilson is found guilty, he faces a fine of up to $5,000 and up to 14 years in state prison.