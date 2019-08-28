A Rigby man died in a single-vehicle crash the evening of Aug. 20 on U.S. Highway 20 near Rexburg in Madison County.
Greg O. Hunsaker, 31, of Rigby, was driving westbound on Highway 20 in a 2010 Chevy Equinox. The vehicle left the roadway, veered into the median, and collided with the cement pillar of the Salem Road overpass near milepost 337. Hunsaker was not wearing a seat belt. He succumbed to his injuries on scene.
Idaho State Police investigated the crash at 7:35 p.m. and the westbound lanes were blocked for two hours.