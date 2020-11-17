Rigby man fatally shot in home

A 21-year-old Idaho Falls resident was arrested today for the shooting death of Merle Jay Sorenson, a 72-year-old Rigby man.
Officers responded to a "shots fired" call at approximately 1:58 a.m. Nov 17 at 4364 E. 375 N. Rigby, Idaho. Jesse S. Gentle was taken into custody for allegedly shooting and killing Sorenson.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson, Gentle knew Sorenson, as they were acquaintances through family. A release by the Sheriff's Office stated that this was an isolated incident and no danger was presented to the public following the incident.
Gentle is being charged with 1st degree murder and is currently housed at the Jefferson County Jail. The Sheriff's office did not disclose if he was being held with or without bail. An autopsy has been scheduled for Sorenson, and the investigation is ongoing with Jefferson County Deputies and Idaho State Police.
Anderson stated that they have two weapons in custody but they are not able to identify which was used until the autopsy is completed.
Sorenson’s next of kin has been notified.