Joseph Lavern Harris, 32, of Rigby, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to 25 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor child.
U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced the sentencing in a news release. Harris pleaded guilty to the charge March 26.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ordered Harris to serve a lifetime of supervised release following his prison sentence. Winmill also ordered Harris to forfeit the cellphone used in the commission of the offense. As a result of his conviction, Harris will be required to register as a sex offender.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detectives became aware of the sex abuse after the child was brought to the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center in Idaho Falls on Feb. 26, 2018.
Harris and Elizabeth Dawn Evans, 28, were arrested March 8, 2018, after a detective conducted a search warrant on three phones in their possession. Investigators discovered a picture depicting the child performing a sex act on Harris. Investigators also discovered that Evans had sent a nude photo of herself and Harris to an older woman asking her to join the couple and the victim for sex.
Evans admitted that she asked the older woman to join the couple. She said she was high, and after sobering up, Evans told Harris she wouldn’t do that.
In court, Harris admitted he created the images.
Evans was sentenced last month to 15 years in prison Friday for possession of sexually exploitative materials. She also must register as a sex offender.
Post Register